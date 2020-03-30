Troye Sivan reveals new single artwork – with surprising Saoirse Ronan twist

Troye Sivan bears an uncanny resemblance to Saoirse Ronan in a new photo shared by the singer on Twitter.

In a picture from a photoshoot for his new single, Take Yourself Home, Sivan swaps his trademark bleached blond hair for longer red locks.

Sivan has been sharing a string of pictures from the shoot on social media, but the most recent one looks strikingly similar to the poster for Irish actress Ronan’s film Lady Bird.

Hello my ronanisers, it’s me..pop QUEEN Saoirse Ronan.. pic.twitter.com/TTkWGAksyN — troye (@troyesivan) March 30, 2020

Sivan pointed out the similarity, writing: “Hello my ronanisers, it’s me … pop QUEEN Saoirse Ronan…”

The poster and the photo of Sivan show the stars in profile, with the same shade of red hair.

Fans shared their amusement at the similarities, with one writing: “We love the cinematic parallels.”

WE LOVE THE CINEMATIC PARALLELS pic.twitter.com/3ZhCaMzxTR — vic ? (@heavenIydeath) March 30, 2020

Another wrote: “Lady Bird Saoirse Ronan /pop QUEEN Saoirse Ronan.”

Lady Bird Saoirse Ronan /pop QUEEN Saoirse Ronan pic.twitter.com/6mBebO7DH7 — 어덕행덕 THOMAS ? (@smile_Thomas96) March 30, 2020

Australian singer Sivan is best known for hits including Lucky Strike and Dance To This featuring Ariana Grande.

– Troye Sivan’s single Take Yourself Home is out on April 1.