Steve Carell says some of his ‘most fond memories’ were working on The Office

Steve Carell has said that some of his “most fond memories” in his personal or professional life were working on The Office.

The actor was speaking to co-star John Krasinski on his Some Good News programme on YouTube to mark the programme’s 15th anniversary.

Carell, who played office manager Michael Scott in the comedy series, said: “It is such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it to this day.

This week I asked you all to send me #SomeGoodNews … And look what happened! https://t.co/smtSgIDoye — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 30, 2020

“It is pretty cool.”

He added: “Some of my most fond memories personally or professionally are intertwined and connected with that show.”

Krasinski, who plays a paper salesman, said that he hopes to be able to see the programme’s cast members again.

“Listen, I know everybody’s talking about a reunion,” he said.

Krasinski said he was working as a waiter when he landed a role in The Office (Ian West/PA)

“Hopefully one day we get to just reunite as people and say hi.”

He added that when he took the part he was working as a waiter at the age of 23.

“After the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it,” he said.

Carell also revealed that his highlight of the series is when Michael shows off his miniature flat screen TV.

Carell said that cast members would ‘step back when it was time for other people to shine’ (Ian West/PA)

He added: “Part of what was so much fun about it is that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else.

“People would step back when it was time for other people to shine.

“When you came in as Dwight that day, it was crazy watching Jim do Dwight and you are a very good impressionist in general, I am not sure that is something people know.”