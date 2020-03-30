Steph McGovern on ‘shock’ of having cameras at her house ahead of new TV show

Steph McGovern has said it was “a bit of a shock” seeing cameras inside her house, ahead of filming her new TV show at home.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter’s new daily Channel 4 programme The Steph Show was meant to air from a studio in Leeds but will now be broadcast live from her Yorkshire residence because of new coronavirus lockdown rules.

She gave her followers a quick glimpse of her house on Twitter and joked that she wanted to have a “quick last tidy” before going on the air.

In the short video, she said: “Today is the day that we go live from my actual house for The Steph Show.

“So, I’ve just come down to the room we’re going to be broadcasting from, it was a bit of a shock opening the door and seeing all the cameras, it’s like I keep forgetting for a moment.

“So, yeah, I’ve just come to do my eggs, I’m having a nice healthy breakfast to keep my energy levels up, but, yeah, here we have it, the house that’s going to be on telly soon and all the cameras, I just need to open the blinds and do a quick last tidy round, and warm up my voice clearly, so yeah, it’s going to be live from here at midday, so see you then.”

The programme’s launch was brought forward, with producers saying they want to bring some “much-needed joy to your day and help you navigate your way through the madness”.

The broadcaster and journalist came up with the idea for the programme while on maternity leave last year but was forced to adjust her plans following the outbreak.

On Sunday, McGovern showed off the set-up for the show, which will be filmed on “robotic cameras” and without a film crew in a bid to stick to social distancing measures.

The programme will see her feature positive stories and people “to help get us through these strange times”.

Last week, McGovern, 37, told the PA news agency why she decided to bring her programme forward.

She said: “Everything is surreal, everything is strange, you know, the word ‘unprecedented’ has never been used so much in our lives has it?

“And I just felt like we either postpone the show, because we’ve got to keep everyone safe, or we do it from my front room.

“And if you’d have asked me six months ago ‘How would you feel about doing a show from your front room?’ I would have said ‘No way’.

“But now I’m like ‘Yes way’ because I want to get on air.

“I’m itching to get on and start talking to people, do something fun and do what I’ve done all my career, which is just find out what’s going on out there, and do that with everyone together.”

The Steph Show airs daily on Channel 4 from Monday March 30 at 12pm.