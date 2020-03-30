Sam Smith to change title of upcoming album To Die For

Sam Smith has announced that upcoming album To Die For will be renamed because it “doesn’t feel right” amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The release date of the record, which will be the British singer’s third, has also been pushed back from May 1.

Smith said that “some important changes and additions” would be made to the record.

To my wonderful fans… x pic.twitter.com/ZdhCeRkH7Q — samsmith (@samsmith) March 30, 2020

In a statement, Smith said: “Firstly, I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation.

“I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.

Smith has already released a single called To Die For (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date – both of which are to be confirmed at this time.”

Smith said that “there will be an album this year”, adding: “But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I’m incredibly excited about.”

A single that shares the album’s title was released by the Grammy Award-winner last month.