Rapper Bugzy Malone gives update after quad bike crash

Rapper Bugzy Malone has told his fans that he is “lucky to be alive” after being seriously injured in a quad bike crash.

The 29-year-old grime star came off the vehicle in a collision in Bury, Greater Manchester, last Wednesday.

Malone, real name Aaron Davis, posted on social media for the first time since the crash, sharing pictures of the quad bike after the crash, and the injuries on his face.

He tweeted: “They tell me I’m lucky to be alive, I sustained serious injuries and at the time I lost consciousness but what I do remember is the none stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support!”

He added the hashtag “#ImOk”.

He received messages of support following his update, with EastEnders star Jake Wood among them.

The actor tweeted: “Speedy recovery bro.”

The Manchester-based music star was taken to hospital following the crash and was being assessed for his injuries, his management team said last week.

The Bugzy Malone Team tweeted: “I can now confirm that @TheBugzyMalone is in a stable condition. He remains in hospital whilst being monitored and assessed.

“He would love privacy for him and his family while recovering so let us leave him at peace until stable enough to make a comeback on social media.”

They later added: “It’s been a very craaazy last 24hrs which was not obviously intended & shows how quick life can turn.

“I just wanted to say to everyone who has wished and prayed for bugzy & anyone in general, stay safe and keep healthy, keep your loved ones close and live your life! Thank You.”

Police were called to Rochdale Road shortly before 9.20pm on Wednesday to reports of a collision between a quad bike and an Audi car.

No arrests were made and inquiries continue, Greater Manchester Police said.

Among those wishing him well were rappers Wiley and Chip, with the former posting: “Praying for all people involved in the @TheBugzyMalone Crash.”