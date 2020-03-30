New Red Dwarf episode felt like it may be the last, says Craig Charles

Craig Charles has said that the new episode of Red Dwarf “felt like it might be” the last one that is ever made.

The actor, who plays Dave Lister, returns to the programme in a new 90-minute special episode of the comedy sci-fi which will be broadcast on Dave next month.

He said: “I’m normally more together than the rest of the lads but on this one there was a sense of ‘Is this the last one?’

“Is this the last time we’re all going to be in a room together?

“I think every episode of Red Dwarf we always think it’s going to be the last one.

“But this one felt like it might be because how long does Robert [Llewellyn] want to get in that mask?”

He added: “I’d love to do more, it’s one of those things that you don’t want to let go but you don’t want to outstay your welcome.

Advertising

Charles said he would “love” to make more of the show (Ian West/PA)

“And it would be a shame to mess up the legacy of what we’ve done by turning out inferior work.”

However he added that he is “certainly willing” to consider making more of the show, adding: “There’s so much to look at and so much fun to be had, and let’s face it the whole world is going to hell in a handcart so everyone needs a laugh.”

Red Dwarf The Promised Land is on Dave on April 9.