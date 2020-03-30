Michelle Paver’s Wolf Brother book series to be adapted for television

The hit book series Wolf Brother will be adapted for television, it has been announced.

The original six-title series by Michelle Paver was a worldwide success and was published in 36 different languages in 37 territories.

Set in northern Scandinavia six thousand years after the Ice Age, when the land was one vast forest, Wolf Brother features a boy called Torak, his friend Renn and his wolf, Wolf.

Wolf Brother (Orion)

The news of the adaptation comes ahead of the publication of the new book in the series, Viper’s Daughter, on April 2.

The original series concluded with Ghost Hunter, but after a ten-year hiatus and increasing pressure from fans, Paver announced a further three books last year.

Viper’s Daughter (Zephyr)

The film and TV rights to the series have been acquired by British production company Kindle Entertainment, which was responsible for Kiss Me First, The A List and Treasure Island.

Sharing the news on her YouTube channel, Michelle Live, Paver said: “I’ve had more meetings with producers about Wolf Brother than I can remember, but Anne Brogan and Melanie Stokes from Kindle Entertainment stood out from the very first time I met them.

“They knew the series inside out and, a big plus for me, their children were fans.

Michelle Paver with Sir Ian McKellen, who reads the audiobooks (Anthony Upton)

“Wolf Brother fans have extremely high expectations for a television series and Anne and Mel share the same burning desire to create a legendary series.

“I’m entrusting them with the lives of Torak, Renn and Wolf. I know they will be in safe hands.”

Brogan, the joint managing director of the production company, said: “Bringing the epic Wolf Brother series to television is a thrilling privilege.

“We all fell in love with these classic books, and with Sir Ian McKellen’s inspired audiobook narration. We will do justice to them. Our team is passionate and world-class. The fans will be ecstatic, I promise.”