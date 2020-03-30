Mark Ronson: I needed to cut partying to ensure music was taken seriously

Mark Ronson says he realised he had to cut down on partying or people would not take his music seriously.

The producer and DJ, 44, said he “was drunk a lot of the time” when he first became famous in the UK.

He told Clara Amfo’s podcast This City: “I just think I was like, ‘Oh, this is cool, this is my life now.’

“And then I started to realise, ‘But if you do that all the time, then people don’t take your music seriously.’

“So, I just realised I needed to focus a bit more.”

He added: “It was only two years of my life and I guess I never really hurt anyone or really bottomed out.”

Ronson said the UK is the only place where he is recognised on the street.

“It always is a re-adjustment like when I’m here because I’m walking down the street and I’m like ‘Is there some food on my face?’ Why are all these people looking at me?…

“But the Tube is fine. And it’s not like I’m Harry Styles or people chasing me down the street.”

