Lisa Riley warns latest Emmerdale storyline will open ‘massive can of worms’

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has promised that Mandy Dingle will open “a massive can of worms” in her latest storyline.

The 43-year-old, who returned to the role in September last year, said fans should expect her “vulnerable side” to show through in the latest episodes.

In scenes due to air in the coming weeks, Dingle will have a chance encounter with Paul, her former boyfriend and the father of Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson).

REPLAY: A dumpster dive for evidence gives Mandy everything she needs to get revenge on Brenda! #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/3b4SNWsqsa — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) March 30, 2020

The soap star said: “There’s no nonsense with her, she comes across sometimes as a manipulator but she’s not, she just has such a big heart – she’s a survivor and she’ll do anything for her family.

“If that means telling a few porky pies along the way which she does, she’ll do it to survive.

“What’s going to be so nice now, we’re going to open up a massive can of worms, showing her vulnerable side.

“It’s what people loved many years ago – she was funny, camp, in-your-face, but God she can make you cry.

Advertising

“We’re going to open that can of worms again.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant first appeared on Emmerdale between 1995 and 2001, with a brief return in 2018.

Lisa Riley on Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Riley said she had felt “blessed” since returning full-time.

Advertising

She said: “I can’t get my head around it. For all those years they asked me to come back, I was like: ‘No, no, no.’

“When you truly think it’s the right time, wherever I go, whatever shop I’m in, the positivity is amazing.

“And if you can bring that little sprinkle for half an hour into people’s lives then yeah, I feel blessed.

“I know now I made the right decision to come back.

“I get the call sheet and it’s like ‘Oh my God, I’m with them today’ – I know we’re going to have a ball.

“Certain sets, like the Dingle house, I know it will be a lovely day.

“I work with such great people who care. They know their lines, it’s a fast turnaround.

“I love the atmosphere on set. I want to get it right. I watch the show, I love Emmerdale.”

The number of Emmerdale episodes to air each week during the coronavirus pandemic has been reduced by ITV, to keep the soap on air until “at least the early summer”.