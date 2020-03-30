Dua Lipa and 5 Seconds Of Summer in battle for number one

Dua Lipa may miss out on the number one spot in the charts with her new album due to the success of 5 Seconds Of Summer’s latest release.

The Australian boy band are currently leading the way at the half-way stage of the week by nearly 7,000 chart sales with their album Calm, the Official Charts Company said.

It is the best-selling album so far this week on physical formats and it has already outperformed the first-week chart sales of their previous record Youngblood.

C A L M is finally out! We’re sharing the most honest versions of ourselves with you. We hope you love… hurt… and feel with the album while you listen. As we did, creating it. https://t.co/WjU4kK8TGJ pic.twitter.com/qASTyqzrQl — 5 Seconds of Summer (@5SOS) March 27, 2020

If the group continue their trajectory, it will be their second UK number one album after their second LP, Sounds Good Feels Good, hit the chart summit in 2015.

British singer-songwriter Lipa’s new album Future Nostalgia is currently the best-selling this week in terms of downloads and streams, but it currently sits behind Calm at number two.

The album release date was brought forward after it leaked online.

Pearl Jam’s Gigaton is set to enter the charts at number three this week ahead of Insomnia by new rap trio Skepta, Chip and Young Adz at number four.

Sir Elton John has seen a chart boost after his virtual benefit concert for coronavirus (Ian West/PA)

Last week’s chart-topper, After Hours by The Weeknd, is currently at number five.

Another new entry to the top 10 this week is Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor, whose album Partymobile is new in at number seven.

Sir Elton John’s greatest hits record Diamonds has returned to the top 10 and is currently at number nine after he hosted a coronavirus benefit concert online.