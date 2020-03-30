Covid-19: Angelina Jolie, Rihanna and Taylor Swift among stars donating money

Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift are among the stars who have donated money and resources to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

James McAvoy has donated £275,000 to a campaign to provide protective equipment for NHS staff.

Here are some of the other stars who are offering support.

Rihanna

Rihanna

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, which was named in honour of her grandparents, has donated five million US dollars to a string of organisations, including the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee.

She has also donated personal protective equipment to medical staff fighting the coronavirus outbreak in New York and received a message of appreciation from the state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has donated one million dollars (£843,000) to fight child hunger amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hollywood actress and humanitarian pledged the sum to No Kid Hungry, which will provide meals for children from low-income families across the US, where many schools have closed due to the pandemic.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated one million US dollars (£816,145) to two food bank charities fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood couple told their followers that the spread of Covid-19 had “brutally impacted” older adults and low-income families.

Reynolds wrote on Instagram: “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has donated money to some of her fans who are struggling to pay their bills amid the global coronavirus crisis.

The US pop star has given 3,000 US dollars (£2,500) each to a number of her devotees who had told of their financial problems on social media.

Kristen Bell

The Good Place actress has given $150,007.96 (£125,000) to the No Kid Hungry charity in the US, saying her children had included their own money in the donation.

She wrote on Instagram: “NKH has always been there for kids who need them.

They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys all over this country.

“I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together.

“The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from thier piggy bank. I couldnt have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Terminator star has pledged one million US dollars to a fund supplying resources to frontline medical staff.

He also shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign titled Frontline Responders Fund and encouraged others to contribute.

Kanye West

Kanye West

The rapper has reportedly donated to a charity providing meals to the elderly in his hometown of Chicago.

Josephine “Mother” Wade, the founder of We Women Empowered, told US network ABC: “Today when I got that call, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and he chose his hometown in the South Side, his old neighborhood, I was beyond words.

“And in one phone call, in an instance today, our world was changed. He may not even realise it, but I knew his mother and I used to help them many years ago.

“All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson

The world needs us ALL. Unprecedented times. @DangeRussWilson & I are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine https://t.co/3FlJi9GU2G Rally & support your local food bank @FeedingAmericaLet’s all keep the Faith during this time pic.twitter.com/kqwkuh50pi — Ciara (@ciara) March 18, 2020

Musician Ciara and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson announced they will donate one million meals to the Seattle food bank Food Lifeline through the charity Feeding America.

In a video on Twitter, Ciara said: “We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small.

“Everything makes a difference.

“Everything that we do together makes a difference, and together we will conquer this tough time that we’re going through.

“We have faith.

“We want to encourage everyone out there to keep the faith.”