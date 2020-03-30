Chrissy Teigen and John Legend go the extra mile with toy wedding for daughter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hosted a wedding live on Instagram for their daughter’s cuddly toys in a bid to keep things fun during the coronavirus pandemic.

The star couple kept their millions of fans entertained as they helped a toy rabbit and a toy lamb tie the knot after “26 weeks together” with a live ceremony, which included a performance from Grammy-winner Legend.

Model and TV star Teigen first made sure to tell her followers on Twitter that her three-year-old daughter Luna’s stuffed animals Chloe and Nosh would be walking down the aisle together on Sunday.

planning a wedding for tomorrow between a stuffed bunny and stuffed lamb. their song is "can't keep my hands to myself" and food will be peanut butter on little spoons — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2020

She had tweeted that she was planning a wedding for “a stuffed bunny and stuffed lamb”, adding: “Their song is ‘can’t keep my hands to myself’ and food will be peanut butter on little spoons.”

The ceremony was held at the US stars’ idyllic home on the beach in California, and Teigen shared clips on Instagram and Twitter of Legend placing pebbles on their decking to create an aisle.

She also revealed that she had baked a special cake for the occasion – a two-tier chocolate sponge – complete with floral decorations.

Advertising

As Teigen, 34, took to Instagram Live to air the ceremony across the world, she told her followers: “People are slowly trickling in for the wedding of the century, we’re excited, it’s a beautiful day, it’s a good day for a wedding.

“I don’t know how many of you have been to a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I have found is that they are everlasting.”

She joked that they were “not registered” and that they needed no gifts.

Advertising

Luna was then filmed walking her cuddly toy rabbit and lamb down the aisle towards her mother, who officiated the nuptials while wearing a patterned silk kimono.

Reading out the vows, Teigen joked: “Twenty-six weeks ago began an incredible relationship, it was unexpected at first as there were many different animals in the house, but who knew Chloe and Nash would get along so well.

“They’ve loved each other since the first second they laid eyes on each other and they have never spent a moment apart.”

Legend then performed a rendition of Selena Gomez’s song Hands To Myself, before he and Luna took part in an “honoured tradition” of pouring two separate jars of sand into one.

Teigen said that Chloe and Nash “like this sand are going to now merge their lives together”.

At one hilarious moment during the ceremony, Teigen forgot the name of one of the cuddly toys, but Luna did not seem to notice as she made the animals kiss at the end of proceedings.

Fans were delighted with the unique wedding ceremony, with actress January Jones among those who tuned in.

She commented: “Best content I’ve seen so far. Thank you for the belly laugh. Sending good vibes to Chloe and Nash.”

Teigen and Legend married in 2013. They had daughter Luna in 2016 and son Miles in 2018.