Children’s author Michael Rosen ‘very poorly’ in hospital

Former children’s laureate Michael Rosen is “very poorly” after spending a night in intensive care, according to his family.

The statement posted on his Twitter page said he was “stable” and “alert” having been moved to a ward on Sunday.

Rosen, 73, is known for works including We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, Little Rabbit Foo Foo and Chocolate Cake, and was children’s laureate between 2007 and 2009.

From Michael's family: Michael is very poorly at the moment. Having spent a night in ICU, he is now doing "ok, stable, alert" and was able to go to a ward yesterday. Thank you very much for all your kind concern. Emma x @underthecranes @J0e_R0sen — Michael Rosen (@MichaelRosenYes) March 30, 2020

It is not clear whether his condition is related to coronavirus.

Rosen’s family thanked his Twitter followers “for all their kind concern”.

Cressida Cowell, author of the How To Train Your Dragon series, wished him a swift recovery.

Willing with all my heart that @MichaelRosen will recover swiftly, he is such a wonderful man and does so much for children’s books and for literacy ❤️ https://t.co/VMlLDeGXT5 — Cressida Cowell (@CressidaCowell) March 30, 2020

Rosen’s representatives have been contacted for comment.