Alfie Boe joins musical theatre supergroup for song in appreciation of NHS
He joined The Barricade Boys in a version of Bring Him Home.
Alfie Boe has joined a musical theatre supergroup in a rendition of Bring Him Home from Les Miserables in support of the NHS.
Members of The Barricade Boys recorded the song in their own homes, alongside Boe, Ramin Karimloo, John Owen-Jones, David Shannon, Alistair Brammer, Fra Fee and Rob Houchen, who are all former cast members of the classic West End musical.
The members of the group, which comprises of Scott Garnham, Simon Schofield, Kieran Brown, Lee Honey-Jones and Alistair Barron, have played nearly every major role in musical theatre from The Phantom Of The Opera to Jersey Boys and Les Miserables.
Garnham, co-founder of The Barricade Boys, said: “Music has this incredible power to make people stop and listen.
“Bring Him Home will resonate with so many people – it’s a trying and scary time for everyone but we still have a lot to be grateful for, in particular, our incredible NHS. This is just a very small way of saying thank you.”
The video, which has been released on social media, is introduced by This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.
Schofield said: “Our NHS have always been our guardian angels, selflessly taking care of us when we need them.
“What they are expected to do now requires superhuman talent, strength, care and total commitment.
“Yet there they are, on the frontline for us, battling with everything they have to try to save us.
“That’s why I’m behind this and any other project that collectively forms a nationwide, deafening chorus of ‘Thank you, you are incredible, we appreciate every single one of you and we will do anything we can to help you through these unprecedented times’.
Boe added: “I was overwhelmed witnessing the selfless acts of kindness, commitment and dedication through such turbulent times beyond anything we’ve ever known by the NHS. They are all incredible.”
