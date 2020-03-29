Sunday Brunch returns with presenters in their homes

Sunday Brunch returned after a week away, with the hosts presenting from their homes.

Last weekend’s Channel 4 show was pulled at the last minute because producers said we “cannot, at this time, record the show without risk to our presenters and crew”.

But the Sunday morning show was back with Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy in their homes.

Good morning Brunchers! It's Sunday and we're back ?. Join us from 9.30am on @Channel4 for a special #SundayBrunch from Tim and Simon's homes ??☕️ pic.twitter.com/OyLWnd1Iav — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) March 29, 2020

The show featured clips from previous episodes, with Davina McCall, Jeff Goldblum and Vic and Bob.

Lovejoy, in London, told viewers: “Last week, we’re really sorry, we couldn’t get a show for you.

“We tried really hard to do it” but the health and safety of all was paramount, he said, adding: “It was the right decision.”

And he quipped: “I just stayed in bed!”

Rimmer, in Manchester, added: “It was really disappointing, but the safety of our team is obviously number one.”