Ronan Keating ‘spreads some cheer’ with birth of daughter Coco
He posted a picture of the family’s new addition – Coco Knox Keating – on Instagram.
Singer Ronan Keating has become a father again.
The former Boyzone star, 43, and his wife Storm, 38, have announced the birth of their second child together, a girl named Coco Knox Keating.
Posting a picture of the family’s new addition on Instagram, Keating wrote: “Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating,” he said.
“Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama and Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan.”
The Dubliner married Storm, an Australian fashion designer, in 2015.
They are also parents to two-year-old son Cooper.
Keating has three other children from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.
“There’s a lot of excitement in the Keating household. All the kids are excited,” the singer had said previously of the pregnancy.
