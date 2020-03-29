Paddy McGuinness lends voice to children’s TV show to raise autism awareness

Top Gear’s Paddy McGuinness has lent his voice to a special episode of a pre-school show to help raise awareness of autism.

Paddy and wife Christine, who have three children with autism, voice Theo’s parents in the animation Daisy & Ollie.

A special episode, How Do I Make Friends With Theo?, has been made “to help raise awareness and understanding of autism.”

Our very special episode of Daisy & Ollie for #AutismAwarenessWeek stars the wonderful @PaddyMcGuinness and @MrsCMcGuinness. It was fantastic to work with @autism to create this episode which airs on @channel5_tv's #MilkshakeTV next Thursday at 7:10 am. pic.twitter.com/ZJi93rStsN — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) March 25, 2020

Comedian Jason Manford voices Daisy’s “Daddy” and “Whizzy The Robot” in the series and is also its writer and executive producer.

New character Theo is autistic, “meaning he sees and understands the world a little differently”.

Christine McGuinness, who is a National Autistic Society ambassador, said: “It was amazing for Paddy and me to be asked by Jason Manford to be part of this very special autism-themed episode of Daisy & Ollie and introducing the new character Theo.

“As parents to three autistic children, we know how important it is for other children and families to understand autism, so voicing Theo’s parents in the show was a wonderful opportunity for us to share this important message.

“We will continue to spread awareness and help change society for our own little superstars and autistic people and their families.”

Jane Harris, director of external affairs at the National Autistic Society, which collaborated on the episode, said: “We are so excited for this special episode of Daisy & Ollie, airing on World Autism Awareness Day – it’s an amazing opportunity for younger children to learn more about autism.”

Daisy & Ollie: How Do I Make Friends With Theo airs on World Autism Awareness Day on Thursday on Channel 5’s Milkshake! at 7.10am.