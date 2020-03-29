Joe Sugg talks Bake Off: I’ve got to beat Zoe, it’s basic sibling rivalry

Joe Sugg has said taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off “felt a lot less stressful” than competing in Strictly Come Dancing.

The YouTube star, 28, will be taking part in the fourth episode of the Channel 4 celebrity special of the baking series, filmed in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Sugg was a Strictly finalist in 2018 alongside his now girlfriend, professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell met while competing on Strictly together (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said: “This, for me, felt a lot less stressful (than the pressure of Strictly).

“This is such a homely vibe, we’re in the countryside, we’re in a tent, which reminds me of home. Not that we lived in a tent. But we used to have little bake sales at village fetes and stuff.

“I’m in the same boat with the other bakers, we’re all at the same level. And we’re all having a laugh”.

He will be hoping for baking victory in next week’s episode alongside The One Show’s Alex Jones, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond and singer James Blunt.

They will bake over three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper – in a bid to be crowned Star Baker.

Asked if he’d rather “incur the wrath of Bake off judge Paul Hollywood or Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood”, he said: “Getting a handshake from Paul would be the same as getting a 10 from Craig. They’re both pretty rare, and it’s a big deal.

“I actually like both of them, they’re really nice guys, but I think I would prefer the wrath of Paul Hollywood than Craig. Craig does still scare me a little bit more than Paul”.

Sugg’s sister, fellow YouTuber and vlogger Zoe Sugg (known as Zoella), took part in The Great British Bake Off for Comic Relief in 2015.

Referencing her appearance on the show, he said: “She did okay, but her show-stopper let her down. But she set the bar, there’s a target for me to aim for.

“I’ve got to beat Zoe, it’s basic sibling rivalry. Other than that, I’ve baked with my girlfriend before, we did an Easter Cake together, which was an absolute nightmare, and stressed me out more than anything.

“But generally, if I do try baking, it’s normally just a matter of finding a recipe online and learning that way”.

Next Tuesday on The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off – join Caroline Quentin, @joeldommett, @JohannaKonta and @tanfrance as they serve up some mayhem in the tent. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ADmLy8zezy — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 17, 2020

This week’s episode will feature actress Caroline Quentin, comedian Joel Dommett, tennis player Johanna Konta and Queer Eye’s fashion expert Tan France.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk