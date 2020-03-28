Tom Hanks back in the US after self-isolating in Australia

Tom Hanks has returned to the US having self-isolated in Australia for coronavirus.

The Hollywood star and his wife Rita Wilson, both 63, announced they had been diagnosed with Covid-19 while in Australia working on an Elvis Presley biopic.

The couple later left hospital, where they were receiving treatment, and self-isolated in a rented home.

Now he has updated fans on Twitter, writing: “We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing.

“Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us.

“Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it.”

Hanks is one of a string of high-profile figures to be diagnosed with the virus, alongside Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko and US talk show host Andy Cohen.