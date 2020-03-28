Advertising
Ant and Dec front Saturday Night Takeaway from their living rooms
The show was pre-recorded and featured ‘best bits’ from the programme.
Ant and Dec presented this weekend’s instalment of Saturday Night Takeaway from their living rooms.
The entire ITV show, including the scenes of the duo at their homes, was pre-recorded.
It featured “best bits” from different series, including pranks with Richard Madeley and Gordon Ramsay and a performance from Kylie Minogue.
“I’m at my house and Ant’s at his house,” Dec told viewers.
“Welcome back to a very special Saturday Night Takeaway, coming to you from our living rooms.”
Other scenes from their homes showed the presenters with their beloved dogs on their laps.
Ant said: “It’s the best we could do as we’re in isolation,” while Dec quipped: “And they’re quite cheap!”
The duo had previously announced the change to the usual set-up for the hit series because of the coronavirus lockdown.
Last weekend, Saturday Night Takeaway scored its highest viewer ratings, after airing without a live audience for the first time in 18 years.
The March 21 episode, which took place in an empty studio due to the Covid-19 outbreak, was watched by an average of 9.5 million viewers.
Next weekend’s show will feature Saturday Night Takeaway’s “greatest moments” across all the series.
