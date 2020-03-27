Yeah but, no but, yeah…Little Britain will be back ‘in some form’

Little Britain is likely to return “in some form”, Matt Lucas has said.

The star, 46, confirmed that he and David Walliams, 48, discussed reviving their BBC show with Netflix.

But the hit series could be back as a stage show, the new Great British Bake Off presenter said.

“It might happen,” Lucas told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

Matt Lucas and David Walliams (Ian West/PA)

“We had a conversation with them (Netflix) a while ago so the seed was planted in our heads.

“We’d love to bring it back in some way, at some point. We’re both quite busy boys but we’re speaking often (to each other) and one idea was to maybe do a stage show of it again…

“We don’t know. It may come back. I think it will come back in some form. We’re just still figuring out what that will be.”

Little Britain began as a radio show in 2000 and moved to TV in 2003, running for three series.

On your marks, get set… say hello to the newest member of the Bake Off team – @RealMattLucas! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MN6lDox94t — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 11, 2020

Characters included teenage delinquent Vicky Pollard, with her “Yeah, but, no, but” catchphrase, Andy and his carer Lou, Fatfighters’ Marjorie Dawes and rubber outfit-wearing Daffyd.

The pair reunited for stage-show Little Britain Live and a special Little Brexit episode on BBC Radio 4.

Lucas also said that filming of The Great British Bake Off is likely to be pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The star is replacing Sandi Toksvig to co-host alongside Noel Fielding in the Bake Off tent.

“I was going to be doing the Bake Off but I suspect that will be a bit delayed because we were going to do that next month,” he told BBC Radio 2.

“I’m in my house trying not to put on too much weight because I know I’m going to be putting on weight when I do Bake Off.”

The star’s Bake Off audition involved being sent around a garden centre to interview members of the public.

“They told everyone it was a show about garden centres to keep it a secret,” he said.

“A couple of people said, ‘This is a come down for you’ and I wanted to say ‘It’s not a comedown, it’s the Bake Off!'”