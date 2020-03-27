Steph McGovern: I’ve cleaned my living room for my new TV show

Steph McGovern has been scrubbing her living room in preparation for her new TV show.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter will broadcast her new Channel 4 show live from her Yorkshire home because of new coronavirus lockdown rules.

The daily programme, which starts on Monday, was meant to air from a studio in Leeds.

McGovern, 37, told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “I’m half really excited and half really nervous because I’ve never done anything like this before.

“I’m used to being the side salad! Now, I’ve got a show with my name on it.

“It’s coming from my front room. It’s like ‘Quick – clean the front room’.”

McGovern told the BBC Radio 2 programme: “I’ve been on my hands and knees scrubbing things for the last couple of days.”

The launch of The Steph Show has been brought forward, with producers saying they want to bring some “much-needed joy to your day and help you navigate your way through the madness”.

McGovern will not be the first to broadcast from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Channel 4 News newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy presenting from a room in his house.