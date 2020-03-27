Sir Rod Stewart, Daniel Craig and the Beckhams join nationwide NHS salute

Celebrities including Sir Rod Stewart, David Beckham and Daniel Craig joined millions of Britons in their emotional national salute to NHS staff.

Rallied by the hashtags #clapforourcarers and #thankyouNHS on social media, well-wishers showed gratitude to the NHS with Thursday’s night’s mass round of applause.

Our family want to say a huge thank you to everyone working in the NHS as well as to all the health care workers and emergency services that are helping keep Britain’s families safe in these extremely difficult times. #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/wfxkuMpe4h — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) March 26, 2020

And celebrities joined in. Sir Rod, accompanied by his family including wife Penny Lancaster at his home in Florida, shared a video of their tribute.

The veteran rocker said: “Our family want to say a huge thank you to everyone working in the NHS as well as to all the health care workers and emergency services that are helping keep Britain’s families safe in these extremely difficult times.”

The Beckhams – David and Victoria and three of their children Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper – also posted a video of their tribute.

David said on Instagram: “Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19.”

Advertising

James Bond star Craig and wife Rachel Weisz also recorded their tribute, which was shared on the official James Bond Twitter account.

That video also featured Bond stars Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris.

Gavin & Stacey creator James Corden is in Los Angeles, where his late night show is filmed, and shared a video of the applause in London.

Advertising

“Oh Britain!” he said. “This is so beautiful. I’ve felt more homesick these past few days than maybe ever. Seeing and hearing you all applaud the NHS all it’s doing right now, made me feel incredibly proud to be one of you. Stay safe out there x.”

Oh Britain!This is so beautiful.I’ve felt more homesick these past few days than maybe ever.Seeing and hearing you all applaud the NHS all it’s doing right now, made me feel incredibly proud to be one of you.Stay safe out there x pic.twitter.com/5vYgvyMeFz — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 27, 2020

Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker said the mass tribute “brings a tear to the eye”.

He said: “Extraordinary togetherness and support across the country for our brave and brilliant NHS doctors, nurses and carers. Brings a tear to the eye. Wonderful. Thank you. #clapforourcarers.”

TV chef Jamie Oliver was joined by wife Juliette Norton and three of their children. Alongside a video of the family clapping, he wrote: “A huge THANK YOU to everyone who works for the NHS and all the amazing care workers right now, you’re amazing! Big love x.”

Star Wars actor John Boyega said it was “beautiful” hearing his neighbours “shout and clap for the NHS”. He shared the message next to a number of heart-shaped emojis.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James also praised the salute on Twitter.

He wrote: “Oh my God that was properly brilliant wasn’t it. Also, most brilliantly British thing ever bashing pots and pans. Extraordinary times can only be overcome with extraordinary acts of humanity.”

TV presenter Ben Fogle shared a video of his family applauding health care workers in his living room next to a placard saying “thank you NHS”.

US actress and writer Lena Dunham is living in the UK while working on a HBO drama. She posted a video of cheering and applause from her street and said:

“Thank you to the amazing health workers; we are so lucky!”