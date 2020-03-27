Rihanna fans rejoice as singer features on new song from rapper PartyNextDoor

Fans desperate for new music from Rihanna rejoiced after the singer announced she features on rapper PartyNextDoor’s latest single.

Rihanna has not released an album since 2016’s Anti but made a return of sorts on Friday, lending her vocals to PartyNextDoor’s upbeat track Believe It from his record Partymobile.

“Believe it!! @partynextdoor album live!!!” Rihanna wrote on Instagram. “That’s when you believe it/Believe you want to see me,” she sings on the song.

Shortly after the track’s release, fans on social media joked they had waited more than four years to hear Rihanna sing a handful of words on someone else’s record.

She confirmed she was back in the studio last month, posting a picture of a soundboard and writing “gang. back in the STU”.

Believe It is not the first time the Barbados-born singer and Canadian PartyNextDoor have worked together. He wrote her hit Work, which featured on Anti.

While Rihanna has not released much in the way of new music, she has been busy with her other business ventures.

The success of her Fenty Beauty line means she is the world’s richest female musician, according to Forbes, and she has donated five million dollars (£4.1 million) towards the fight against coronavirus.