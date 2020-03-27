Advertising
Rihanna donates personal protective equipment to New York medical staff
The singer is one of the stars offering supporting to doctors fighting coronavirus.
Rihanna has donated personal protective equipment to medical staff fighting the coronavirus outbreak in New York.
The singer received a message of appreciation from the state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter.
He wrote: “I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State.
“We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”
She is one of a number of stars providing equipment to doctors and nurses on the frontline in the battle against the pandemic.
UFC fighter Conor McGregor is spending one million euro (£914,000) on protective equipment for staff at hospitals in Leinster treating patients with coronavirus.
Advertising
Fashion designer Christian Siriano also offered to make masks for workers in New York, saying he had a full sewing team still on staff working from home who were ready to help.
He later tweeted a photo of his studio showing his employees at work on the masks.
He wrote: “This is life for a little while I guess.
“But we made 1,000 masks in 3 days and they will be shipped tomorrow! Thank you to everyone who donated on http://ChristianSiriano.com we can’t thank you enough.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.