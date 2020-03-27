Rihanna donates personal protective equipment to New York medical staff

Rihanna has donated personal protective equipment to medical staff fighting the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

The singer received a message of appreciation from the state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter.

He wrote: “I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State.

I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We're so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up. 5/5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2020

“We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.”

She is one of a number of stars providing equipment to doctors and nurses on the frontline in the battle against the pandemic.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor is spending one million euro (£914,000) on protective equipment for staff at hospitals in Leinster treating patients with coronavirus.

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe. Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

Fashion designer Christian Siriano also offered to make masks for workers in New York, saying he had a full sewing team still on staff working from home who were ready to help.

He later tweeted a photo of his studio showing his employees at work on the masks.

This is life for a little while I guess. But we made 1,000 masks in 3 days and they will be shipped tomorrow! Thank you to everyone who donated on https://t.co/ZfvbZbPFKH we can’t thank you enough. https://t.co/sqD9J6NmFs pic.twitter.com/BReWWvqDyh — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 26, 2020

He wrote: “This is life for a little while I guess.

“But we made 1,000 masks in 3 days and they will be shipped tomorrow! Thank you to everyone who donated on http://ChristianSiriano.com we can’t thank you enough.”