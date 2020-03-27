Perrie Edwards says Little Mix album could be postponed because of coronavirus

Perrie Edwards has said Little Mix’s new album could be delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The girl group have gone ahead with the release of new single Break Up Song but the full-length record is likely to be postponed.

From us to you, our new single BREAK UP SONG is OUT NOW https://t.co/ofmkLPeeXx ✨✨✨ Turn it up loud we wanna see you dance your hearts out ?See you for the lyric video premiere at 10am GMT, can't wait to celebrate the beginning of a new era with you ? #LMBreakUpSong pic.twitter.com/9tw9l71PVo — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 27, 2020

Edwards told Heart Breakfast: “I think with that, the single, I think we didn’t want to push it back because we just wanted the world to hear it so that’s why we’ve released it now, because we love it so much and I feel like it’s such a good upbeat, positive, uplifting song and that’s just what people need right now, but with the album, I think we are going to have to postpone it.”

She added that the band had to cancel a music video shoot in Brazil because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edwards had already cancelled her performance with the girl group in the country due to ill health.

She said: “That was supposed to be our second single, the music video that we were going to do out in Brazil, but obviously when the whole corona thing first happened, they were stopping people from travelling, so the girls would’ve been in Brazil for such a long time, and then tried to fly back … they would’ve had to been quarantined and stuff.”

She added: “They shortened the trip. Obviously I couldn’t go to Brazil because I was poorly at the time, so they put the trip down short before that anyway, and then, when it was just the gig, they just said it was probably worth you not going.”

