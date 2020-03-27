Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson on learning to love herself

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson says she is finally learning to love herself after years of bullying at the hands of online trolls.

The singer, 28, opened up in a BBC documentary last year, revealing abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

Nelson told how she became “obsessed” with reading negative comments about herself, with trolls targeting her weight and appearance.

However, the popstar said she now realises she needs to appreciate herself.

She told The Sun: “In years to come I’m going to be so old and wrinkly, I’m going to have saggy boobs and my belly is going to be all flabby and wrinkly.

“And I’m going to look back on these times when I thought I looked dreadful and think, ‘Jesus Christ, I actually looked bangin’.’

“I’m going to be like, ‘Why didn’t I f***ing appreciate myself?’.”

Nelson and her Little Mix bandmates – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards – formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have since become one of the biggest girl bands ever.

They have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, with four number one singles in the UK.

Despite the success, Nelson admits she still finds it difficult to love herself.

She said: “It’s just something that I’m working on and I’m accepting myself for who I am. I know I’ll never, ever be the same and feel the same about myself.

“But I think I’m slowly starting to get myself to a point where I’m just accepting it for what it is and learning to get over certain things that I couldn’t before.”

Little Mix released their new single Break Up Song on Friday.