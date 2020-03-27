Kenny Rogers hits new UK chart high after his death

A compilation album by Kenny Rogers has reached a new peak in the charts as fans flocked to listen to the singer’s music after his death.

The US music star’s greatest hits collection All The Hits & All New Love Songs is at number six this week, the Official Charts Company said.

The record previously peaked at number 14 when it was released in 1999.

Rogers – known for hits such as Coward Of The County and The Gambler, and who also enjoyed success in partnership with Dolly Parton – died at the age of 81 on March 20.

This week’s number one album is After Hours by The Weeknd, marking the Canadian singer-songwriter’s second UK chart-topper.

The album ended the week with 26,000 chart sales, nearly 80% of which were comprised of streaming equivalent sales, more than double this week’s number two, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

The Weeknd’s first number one UK album was his 2015 release Beauty Behind The Madness.

New in at number three is I Am Not A Dog On A Chain by Morrissey, his 15th top 10 hit as a solo artist.

Billie Eilish is back in the top five with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, up two places to number four, and Harry Styles’s Fine Line rounds off the top five.

Over on the singles chart, US rapper Saint Jhn has scored a second week at number one with Roses.

The Weeknd is at number two with his former number one hit Blinding Lights, and Roddy Ricch’s The Box is at number three.

British DJ Joel Corry is at number four with his club anthem Lonely, ahead of Dua Lipa at number five with Physical.