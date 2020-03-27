Jared Leto shares selfie dressed as Tiger King’s Joe Exotic

Jared Leto has delighted fans by dressing up as Joe Exotic from Netflix’s hit documentary Tiger King.

The singer and Hollywood star, 48, shared a photo of himself dressed in a cowboy hat and gold jacket, holding a tiger stuffed toy.

He captioned the post: “#JaredLetoTigerKing.”

The Oscar winner, who sings in the band 30 Seconds To Mars, also live-tweeted his thoughts while watching the first episode on Thursday night.

Tiger King follows eccentric exotic animal park owner Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and other US big cat owners in the US.

Exotic was jailed for attempting to hire a hitman to kill animal rights campaigner Carole Baskin.