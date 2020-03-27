Fans say Peter Kay’s comedy ‘needed now more than ever’ amid outbreak

Fans have called for Peter Kay to return to screens and lift the nation’s spirits, after the BBC aired a special programme charting his best comedy moments.

Peter Kay’s Comedy Shuffle, on BBC One, featured clips from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and The One Show.

It aired at the end of the UK’s first working week under lockdown, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 46-year-old comic, from Bolton, has kept a low profile in recent months, and some fans said his exploits were needed now more than ever.

Tell you what mind, when all this is over we need Peter Kay to come back and cheer the nation up. — Dan (@_D_W_I_B) March 27, 2020

One viewer said on Twitter: "Tell you what mind, when all this is over we need Peter Kay to come back and cheer the nation up."

Absolutely brilliant @peterkay_co_uk We need more of your fabulousness during this lockdown.Good to see your lovely face back again…..hope all is now well with you and yours xx — Carol Moss (@chris4carol54) March 27, 2020

Another described the show as "absolutely brilliant".

They added: "We need more of your fabulousness during this lockdown. Good to see your lovely face back again…..hope all is now well with you and yours."

Just been watching Peter Kay on BBC, your country needs you now more than ever Peter ? — Malcolm Hay (@MalHay) March 27, 2020

A third tweeted: "Just been watching Peter Kay on BBC, your country needs you now more than ever Peter."

I think we need Peter Kay on every night! #peterkaycomedyshuffle — Bethany Learoyd (@bethanylearoyd) March 27, 2020

Others urged the BBC to broadcast Kay’s best bits on a regular basis.

"I think we need Peter Kay on every night," they said.

@peterkay_co_uk in these hard times we all need Peter Kay in our lives! Xx — Sasha Bradford (@Sasha__Bradford) March 27, 2020

Another added: "In these hard times we all need Peter Kay in our lives!"

Hurray it's Peter Kay! Guaranteed to make us all feel a bit better for a little while. #peterkay's connect shuffle? — Angela Olsen (@AngelaO12592008) March 27, 2020

And one fan said the stand-up was "guaranteed to make us all feel a bit better for a little while".