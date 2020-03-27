Ellie Goulding, John Legend and Rita Ora join charity livestream for coronavirus

Stars including Ellie Goulding, John Legend and Rita Ora are among the stars who will take part in a charity live stream for the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will be joined by other musicians including Barry Gibb, Bastille frontman Dan Smith and Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons for Twitch Stream Aid, which will also feature famous faces from the worlds of sport and gaming.

Joe Jonas, Diplo, Charlie Puth, Lauv and Steve Aoki will also take part.

Twitch Stream Aid goes live March 28 at 9am PT. Stars from the worlds of music, gaming, and sports are coming together to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. See the full lineup and learn more: https://t.co/dBUjviw9gL pic.twitter.com/3E1zViJQSi — Twitch (@Twitch) March 26, 2020

Twitch, the streaming platform for gamers has teamed up with Amazon Music for the event to benefit the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, and viewers will be able to donate throughout the show.

The live stream will also include competitions featuring games Fortnite and UNO.

Jonas will be joined by Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers and Lost Kings to play games throughout the show as part of the Twitch Rivals programme.

This event will kick off a week’s worth of fundraising opportunities on Twitch, where users can continue to host their own streams and raise money for the cause.

The event will start at 9am PT (4pm GMT) on Saturday.