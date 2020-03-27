Advertising
Duke of Sussex: Veterans can make massive difference to public’s mental health
Harry met ex-servicemen and women during a visit to Abbey Road Studios.
The Duke of Sussex urged members of the Invictus Games Choir to use their experiences on the front line to make a “massive difference” to the public’s mental health.
Harry, who founded the international sporting event for injured or sick military personnel, spoke during a visit to London’s Abbey Road Studios in February.
Alongside Jon Bon Jovi, the duke helped the choir, made up of former servicemen and women from the armed forces, record a charity single in aid of the Games, which were postponed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In video footage from the visit, the duke said “a huge part of” re-recording Bon Jovi’s track, Unbroken, was that the choir were “once served, always serving”.
One of the 12 singers suggested they were giving back to the military community.
Harry added: “Not just the military community though. Remember the experiences that you guys have had.
“You can now be out in your own community, making a massive difference, because actually, believe it or not, you were given a better toolbox on how to deal with what you have to deal with than a vast majority of civvies.
“So there is this inherent responsibility that stays with you for the rest of your life.
“And I think, especially within the mental health community, everybody always wants to make sure that whatever you’ve been through, you want to make sure no-one else has to go through what you went through.
“Or at least if they have to, then they’ve got the right support. I think that is really important.”
Another member of the choir said there is still “a huge amount of stigma regardless of where you go”.
They added: “So it’s really important that the message … as much as we can, get it out there.
“And obviously it is hard to talk about your own experience, but if it can help somebody else then it’s worth it.”
– Unbroken featuring the Invictus Games Choir is out on Friday, with proceeds going to the Invictus Games Foundation.
