Menu

Advertising

Channel 4 delays Bake Off filming until it is ‘safe to proceed’

Showbiz | Published:

Host Matt Lucas was due to make his debut in the Bake Off tent.

Graham Norton Show – London

Channel 4 has delayed filming for The Great British Bake Off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcaster was due to start taping the 11th series in spring, with Matt Lucas replacing Sandi Toksvig as the show’s new co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

A spokeswoman said filming would begin when it was “safe to proceed”.

The Great Festive Bake Off
Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Bake Off is the latest show to be affected by the outbreak, with filming for soaps including Coronation Street and EastEnders, and dramas including Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty halted for the foreseeable future.

A statement said: “We continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of Public Health England and we will delay filming on The Great British Bake Off until it is safe to proceed.”

Toksvig, 61, announced her departure from the show in January, saying she wanted to spend more time on her other work.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News