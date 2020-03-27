BBC Radio 1Xtra adjusts schedule to reduce number of presenters in studio

BBC Radio 1Xtra is making changes to its schedule to reduce the number of presenters and staff in its studios throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital station, which plays urban and black music, said it will focus on live programming to provide “community, solidarity and support” to listeners.

A number of its presenters will also rotate each week and the length of some of its daytime and evening shows will be extended.

MistaJam’s Drivetime slot will start an hour early, at 3pm, and run until 7pm, while the Breakfast Show with Dotty will remain four hours long but will air from 7-11am rather than 6-10am.

The new schedule will begin on Monday and continue for the foreseeable future, the BBC said.

The corporation has already announced that BBC Radio One will enact similar measures, with Greg James’s show among those affected.

BBC Radio One Breakfast host Greg James (Lia Toby/PA)

Advertising

Mark Strippel, head of programmes at 1Xtra, said: “During this challenging time I have taken the decision to simplify the 1Xtra schedule to ensure that we’re looking after our teams, and that we can continue to provide a great public service and daily connection when our audience needs us most.

“I’m incredibly proud of how our 1Xtra teams have pulled together and delivered brilliant output under difficult circumstances. 1Xtra has a special connection with its communities, artists and culture.

“Our role in entertaining and informing our audiences is critical during these unprecedented times.”