Menu

Advertising

Actress Evangeline Lilly apologises for ‘arrogant’ coronavirus comments

Showbiz | Published:

The Lost star suggested the response to the pandemic was overblown.

Evangeline Lilly

Hollywood actress Evangeline Lilly has apologised for her “arrogant” coronavirus comments.

The Avengers: Endgame star dismissed self-isolating and suggested the government was exploiting the pandemic to “grab more power”.

Lilly said it was “business as usual” for her and told worried fans to “look at the facts we are being presented with”.

Following a backlash, Lilly has now apologised and said her comments on March 16 came before official advice in her area changed dramatically.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she said: “I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19.

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL

A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) on

“Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.

“My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you.”

Advertising

Lilly, also known for appearing in TV drama Lost, confirmed she and her family are now isolating and said she had previously been trying to infuse “calm into the hysteria”.

She added: “I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected.

“I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help.”

Canadian actress Lilly, 40, said earlier this month she is living with her two children and seriously ill father, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

The coronavirus continues to disrupt everyday life around the world, with economies shuddering and cases rising.

In the US alone, the New York Times reported on Thursday at least 81,321 people are known to have been infected, including more than 1,000 deaths.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News