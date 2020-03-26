Vogue Williams ‘absolutely over the moon’ with new job

Vogue Williams has said she will play plenty of “uplifting, feel-good tunes” after she was announced as the host of a new radio show.

The model, TV star and DJ has joined Heart and will present a new programme from 6am until 9am on Sunday mornings, starting this weekend.

The 34-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Spencer Matthews, was announced as part of the team as the commercial station unveiled its new weekend schedule.

We're delighted to welcome @VogueWilliams to the Heart family ❤️ She'll be keeping you company Sunday mornings from 6am with the most uplifting feel-good tunes! pic.twitter.com/bEbVQkMcTu — Heart (@thisisheart) March 26, 2020

The Irish star said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining Heart!

“Radio is so important right now. Music is the ultimate mood-booster and my brand-new show is going to be packed with the most uplifting, feel-good tunes.

“I can’t wait to get behind the mic every Sunday morning on Heart and hope you’ll join me!”

Heart’s managing editor, Andy Everett, said: “Vogue is a brilliant new addition to our weekend line-up here on Heart, with fantastic energy and a sense of fun that will really connect with our listeners.

Advertising

“We’re delighted to welcome her to the family as we reveal a new weekend schedule on the nation’s favourite commercial radio station.”

Heart presenter Zoe Hardman is the new host of Saturday afternoons, from 12pm until 4pm, and she will also host Sunday mornings from 9am until 12pm, the station announced.

Emma Bunton’s Sunday show on Heart will broadcast from 7pm-10pm (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Jason King, known as JK, and Kelly Brook will continue to host their 9am to 12pm show on Saturdays, along with their London drivetime show, and former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright’s Sunday afternoon show from 12pm until 4pm will remain the same, in addition to his new weeknight show, which airs Mondays to Thursdays from 7pm to 10pm.

Fia Tarrant will host the early breakfast slot on Saturday mornings from 6am until 9am.

The weekend schedule also includes a Sunday evening show from 7pm to 10pm, hosted by Emma Bunton.