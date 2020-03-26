The 7 biggest changes in entertainment caused by Covid-19

The coronavirus outbreak has drastically altered people’s lives and changed the daily routines of millions around the world.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the biggest changes in the entertainment industry.

Venues are closed

Theatres have closed as a result of coronavirus (Victoria Jones/PA)

Theatres, music venues, museums and galleries have all shut their doors to the public as the UK has gone into lockdown. With many now forced to spend most of their time inside their own homes, people have been seeking out alternative forms of entertainment.

TV programmes have got rid of live audiences

Saturday Night Takeaway was filmed without a studio audience (Ian West/PA)

Broadcasters have been forced to react to the Covid-19 outbreak by altering the way they film television programmes, with one of the most obvious changes being getting rid of live audiences.

Saturday Night Takeaway, Question Time and The Jeremy Vine Show have all been filmed without members of the public being present in the studio.

Other changes to programme formats include interviewing more guests via webcam and making sure presenters and guests are sat safe distances apart.

Concerts are being live-streamed

John Legend is among the musicians to have live-streamed a concert (Ian West/PA)

Musicians including John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Keith Urban are among the stars to have live-streamed concerts to fans.

Legend, 41, recorded himself playing the piano and singing from his own home and treated fans to covers of Stevie Wonder and Lauryn Hill, as well as some of his own music.

Celebrities are talking to their fans directly from their homes more often

Madonna has called the virus ‘the great equaliser’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Stars have been using their time in self-isolation to talk directly to fans from their own homes.

Madonna labelled Covid-19 “the great equaliser” in a video message delivered from her bath, Sir Patrick Stewart has been posting daily recordings of him reading Shakespeare’s sonnets, and Idris Elba has been updating people on his experiences battling the virus.

Filming has been halted for films and TV programmes

EastEnders is among the programmes to stop filming (Andrew Stuart/PA)

The production of many films and television programmes has been halted in response to Covid-19, meaning studios are behind schedule in producing new content.

EastEnders, Peaky Blinders, Coronation Street, The Witcher Project, Amazon’s new Lord Of The Rings series and The Batman movie, which stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, have all stopped filming as a result of coronavirus.

Broadcasters are changing TV schedules

Special Glastonbury-related programming has been announced by the BBC (Yui Mok/PA)

Broadcasters have been announcing special programming and making changes to the TV schedule while the UK is in lockdown.

The BBC has announced a “virtual festival of the arts” to give people access to culture while they are self-isolating, as well as plans to air old Glastonbury performances in place of coverage of this year’s cancelled event.

Meanwhile ITV has announced a new weekly show called Coronavirus Report to keep people informed about the outbreak.

Celebrities have been urging people to follow official advice on Covid-19

Hey everybody, now it’s so important to STAY HOME and keep our distance from others. Join me and post a video or photo with a sign like this, with #IStayHomeFor, telling who you are staying home for, & tag 6 friends. Let's work together to stay home and keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/ybv63bE42t — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) March 18, 2020

As governments around the world rally to try to get people to spend more time indoors and minimise the amount of social contact they have, celebrities have been pitching in with their efforts to persuade people not to go out.

Actor Kevin Bacon has been using Twitter in an effort to get people to stay inside and his message has been echoed by stars including David Beckham and Sir Elton John.