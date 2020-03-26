Stephen Graham posts video of ‘lockdown locks’ head shave

Stephen Graham has posted a video on social media of him getting his head shaved at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The actor, 46, captioned the video, which appeared to be filmed in his kitchen, “lockdown locks”.

The Irishman star howled with laughter as he watched via his phone screen as his hair was removed.

His hair, which was several inches long before it was cut, was shaved almost completely down to his skin.

He shouted, “no patches” at the child cutting his hair.

“You’re doing it lad!” he added.

Comedian Jon Richardson commented on the video saying: “I’m going to do that.

“You in? You can just do bottom half if you want to save time.”

TV presenter Justin Lee Collins, who is known for his flowing, shoulder-length hair, also commented on the video, saying: “Oh man, this gives me nightmares.”