Kourtney Kardashian explains why she deleted 10-year-old son’s Instagram account

Kourtney Kardashian said she deleted her 10-year-old son’s Instagram account because he is too young for social media.

Mason, her eldest child with former partner Scott Disick, joined Instagram this week and started a live broadcast.

However, his time on the social media platform was cut short when his parents found the account and deleted it.

During a Q&A session on her own Instagram Live stream, Kardashian confirmed Mason had not asked her permission to set up an account.

“I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t (old enough]),” she said. “He’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram, I think it’s 13.”

The 40-year-old reality TV star – who will appear in season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when it premieres this week – also admitted she did not want her children exposed to the risk of being bullied.

“I think the thing that really worries me with kids is, people can be so mean,” she said, adding it is “really easy to get consumed with it”.

Kardashian, also mother to Penelope, seven, and five-year-old son Reign, recently discussed how she deals with negative comments on social media.

“Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it,” she said.

“But I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice.”