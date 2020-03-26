Harry Styles says coronavirus lockdown will produce ‘a lot of powerful music’

Harry Styles has said that he thinks the coronavirus lockdown will create “a lot of powerful music”.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the singer said that he thought artists could spend a lot of time with “no distractions to sit down and think and stay in their own head and think about everything they have to think about”.

He added: “I think in terms of the output that will come from it, I think we’ll probably get a lot of self-reflection, a lot of reflection about just the world.

“It gives you an ability to have almost like a bird’s eye view of the world and your life.

“I think you get to step out of your routine for a second with the distraction that you usually have.”

The singer added that you can “find out a lot” about your friendships and “reassess” your life.

“You see who’s checking in on you, who hasn’t checked in on you, who you feel like you want to check in on,” he said.

Harry Styles said he was trying to ‘stay productive’ (Ian West/PA)

Styles added that he had been “trying to hold some sort of routine” and “stay positive and stay productive” during the lockdown.

He added: “I’m obviously really lucky that I am someone who can work from home.

“But there are so many people who aren’t and it’s just a difficult time right now.”