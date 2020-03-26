Gino D’Acampo reveals how he learned his son was dating Gordon Ramsay’s daughter

Gino D’Acampo has said he found out his son was dating Gordon Ramsay’s daughter over video-chat while he was filming a show with his fellow celebrity chef.

The Italian star revealed he was in the US filming the latest series of Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip with Ramsay and First Dates star Fred Sirieix when he found out the news.

“I FaceTime my son Luciano during the trip and he was in a restaurant and he was saying ‘Hi’ to Gordon and all of a sudden, Tilly appears,” he said.

“Look, I don’t care, it’s nothing to do with me, but Gordon cares, of course.

“Because if something happens serious then Matilda will be called Matilda D’Acampo! Gordon hates that. Can you imagine it?”

Matilda, 18, is one of five children Ramsay shares with wife Tana and is best known for presenting Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC.

Luciano, also 18, is the oldest of D’Acampo’s three children with wife Jessica Morrison.

Advertising

D’Acampo has previously revealed he feared he was going to die when he crashed a desert buggy while filming the TV series with Ramsay and Sirieix.

He told how he “lost control” of the vehicle, was covered in petrol and “couldn’t move” after hitting their camper van, which was parked beside the track.

He told the Radio Times: “I was going 70 or 80 miles an hour, and when I hit it I thought, ‘This is over now. I’m going to die’.

“The thing that scared me the most is that my fuel-tank burst and I had petrol all over me.”

D’Acampo was not able to resume filming for another 24 hours while Ramsay, who smashed his vehicle into the wall of the racetrack, came away from the incident with whiplash.

Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip starts on April 2 at 9pm on ITV.