Elton John urges support for independent record shops amid Covid-19 outbreak

Sir Elton John has urged people to support independent record shops through the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the shops are a “vital” part of the community and the “life of music”.

Sir Elton made the address to his 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

He said: “Record stores are so important for the community, it is a wonderful place to visit.

“The people behind the counter are so involved in what they do, they’re such experts, they love it.”

He added: “Lots of these record stores are closed but you can support you local record store by buying online.

“We need these record stores to stay open. They are a vital part of the community, they are a vital part of my life.

“They are the life of music, I adore them and the people who work there are my heroes.”

Sir Elton added that had he not been a musician he would have liked to work in a record shop.