Elton John urges support for independent record shops amid Covid-19 outbreak
He urged his followers on Instagram to support the shops by buying records online.
Sir Elton John has urged people to support independent record shops through the coronavirus pandemic.
He said that the shops are a “vital” part of the community and the “life of music”.
Sir Elton made the address to his 2.8 million followers on Instagram.
He said: “Record stores are so important for the community, it is a wonderful place to visit.
“The people behind the counter are so involved in what they do, they’re such experts, they love it.”
He added: “Lots of these record stores are closed but you can support you local record store by buying online.
“We need these record stores to stay open. They are a vital part of the community, they are a vital part of my life.
“They are the life of music, I adore them and the people who work there are my heroes.”
Sir Elton added that had he not been a musician he would have liked to work in a record shop.
