Channel 4 joins nationwide NHS salute with special advertising break

Channel 4 will join a national salute to honour NHS workers battling the coronavirus pandemic with an advertising break takeover.

The broadcaster has joined with 39 companies to thank those on the front line of the UK’s healthcare system as part of the Clap For Carers initiative.

It invites people across the nation to join a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm.

Thank you @NHSuk! You may already know, but at 8pm there’s going to be a massive applause for all the incredible work of our nurses, doctors, GPs and carers. We will applaud them all here and within tonight’s @Channel4News. Join #ClapForOurCarers #StayAtHome. pic.twitter.com/CaeaAugric — Channel 4 (@Channel4) March 26, 2020

The three-minute and 30-second video will follow Channel 4 News coverage of the campaign.

Produced by Sassy Films, it will feature a sequence of clips filmed by workers from each brand clapping and saying thank you to frontline staff.

Channel 4 director of sales Matt Salmon said: “Feeling connected to each other and being part of a shared national ‘moment’ has never felt more important and we are incredibly proud to be able to play our part in showing appreciation for the fantastic NHS.

“What better way to do this than by joining forces with our advertisers who have responded, at lightning speed, to create this moving commercial break.”

Yoga teacher Annemarie Plas, who started the initiative, said: “I’m really pleased so many organisations are getting behind this important campaign, because we need everyone in this fight against the virus.”

The videos will also be shared across Channel 4’s social media accounts.