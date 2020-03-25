Tony Awards postponed over coronavirus

The Tony Awards has been postponed until a date that is yet to be decided because of coronavirus.

The ceremony, which recognises performances in the theatre, had been scheduled to take place on June 7 in New York.

Organisers said that a new date would be fixed “once Broadway opens again”.

Their statement added: “The 74th annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday June 7 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with our broadcast partner.

The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the @CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date. Full statement: https://t.co/6P8Hkicpzu#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/KRLt2jJeK4 — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) March 25, 2020

“The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us.

“We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again.

“We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.”