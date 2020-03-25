The Walking Dead season 10 finale delayed due to coronavirus

The Walking Dead season 10 finale has been delayed due to coronavirus, producers have said.

The final episode was due to air in the US on April 12 – and the following day on Fox in the UK – but has now been pushed back to an unspecified date later in the year.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead will instead end with a 15th episode on April 5.

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead Season 10 Finale will air later this year as a special episode due to post-production delays caused by COVID-19. Details: https://t.co/MIpfICRwGG pic.twitter.com/XCDYttjl8A — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 24, 2020

Network AMC said post-production on the long-running zombie series had been made “completely imopssible” by the coronavirus outbreak, which all but ground TV in the US to a halt.

It is not the first time the Walking Dead universe has been affected by the global health crisis.

The new series Walking Dead: World Beyond will no longer arrive next month and has instead been pushed to later in the year.

The season 10 finale delay comes after fans watched long-time star Danai Gurira leave the show in the most recent episode.

She had been a major character since joining in season three.

The Walking Dead, based on the comic book series of the same name, deals with a global pandemic that destroys civilisation and leaves survivors struggling to hold on in a world overrun with zombies.