Spotify pledges £8.5m to musicians hit by pandemic

Spotify has pledged up to 10 million US dollars (£8,560,300) to help artists impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The streaming giant has partnered with the music organisations MusiCares, PRS Foundation and Help Musicians.

On top of an initial financial pledge to those bodies, Spotify will match each donation made by the public through its Covid-19 Music Relief page, up to a combined total of 10 million US dollars.

The global music community needs us all. Help us to uplift organizations that offer relief: https://t.co/AQDoHYEP06#SpotifyMusicRelief pic.twitter.com/i7t1n6IsFw — Spotify (@Spotify) March 25, 2020

Spotify also plans to launch a tool that will allow artists to link out of the app to their own donation pages, or a donation page of their choice.

The service is also making a variety of its creator tool features free.

SoundBetter is temporarily waiving its revenue share, cloud-based recording platform Soundtrap is offering free trials for educators, and Anchor is waiving fees on its listener support feature.

The Performing Rights Society for Music (PRS For Music) also launched an emergency relief fund on Wednesday, in partnership with the PRS Members’ Fund and PRS Foundation, for its membership during the pandemic.

Spotify made some of its creator tool features free (Spotify/PA)

Grants of up to £1,000 will be available to those who have been a member for at least two years and earned more than £500 in the past two years.

Andrea C Martin, chief executive of PRS For Music, said: “Our members are under threat as many parts of the music scene grind to a halt.

“They look to PRS for leadership, for support and to be the best and most trusted collecting society in the world.

“Members need to eat, support their families and pay rents – without industry support the future is challenging during this terrible time. Together we can get through this.”