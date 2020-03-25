Sir Elton John to host living room concert amid Covid-19 outbreak

Sir Elton John is set to host a benefit “living room concert” featuring performances by Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and Mariah Carey to provide entertainment during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The musicians will film themselves performing from home on their own mobile phone or camera.

The hour-long concert will also pay tribute to health workers on the front line of the fight against coronavirus and viewers will be able to donate to charities helping victims and first responders during the pandemic.

We're paying tribute to the front line health professionals and local heroes who are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19 with our iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America this Sunday on @foxtv. ❤️ More details: https://t.co/AagguA5Hox #iHeartConcertOnFox pic.twitter.com/aAVbdVYGyu — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 25, 2020

Other musicians who will perform in the concert are Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tim McGraw.

The concert will air on Sunday in the broadcasting slot on US network Fox that had originally been reserved for the iHeart Radio Music Awards, which have been postponed because of Covid-19.