Radio 1 changes daytime schedule to limit number of presenters in studio

BBC Radio One will make daytime shows longer to ensure fewer presenters are required in the studio throughout the course of a day during the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be four longer shows between 4am and 7pm rather than the usual five, meaning a small number of presenters will rotate each week.

Greg James’ breakfast show will now run from 7am to 11am rather than from 6.30am to 10am.

The new schedule will come into effect from March 30 and will remain under review for the foreseeable future, the BBC said.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of programmes at Radio One, said: “In these testing times I’ve made the decision to simplify our schedule to ensure the health of our teams, presenters and the network itself.

“I’m very proud of how the Radio One teams have been able to continue to entertain and inform our audience under such difficult conditions, and we’ll be doing our best to carry on throughout the challenging weeks ahead.”

BBC Radio 6 Music will also remove Liz Kershaw and Amy Lame’s shows from the schedule and make other programmes longer to minimise the number of presenters on air.

Samantha Moy, head of content commissioning for 6 Music said: “I know BBC Radio 6 Music plays an important part in our listener’s daily lives and these changes will allow 6 Music to continue to provide entertainment and a familiar voice to our audience at this challenging time, whilst prioritising the health and safety of presenters and production staff.

“We look forward to welcoming Liz Kershaw and Amy Lame back to BBC Radio 6 Music very soon. In the meantime, you can listen to their recent brilliant shows on BBC Sounds now.”