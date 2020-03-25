Miley Cyrus feeling ‘more connected’ to people during social distancing

Miley Cyrus has said that social distancing herself during the coronavirus outbreak has helped her feel “more connected” to people.

The US singer said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music that despite feeling more connected to the outside world during quarantine, she misses her family and “human connection”.

Cyrus, 27, has regularly been updating her fans on social media from self-isolation and has also broadcast interviews with stars including Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber and Rita Ora as part of her Bright Minded series on Instagram Live.

She said: “I miss that connection with my daily routine.

“But when it comes to communication and connection, I’ve been more connected from the social distancing perspective in isolation quarantine than I have actually outside in the world, and I want to take all of these philosophies that I’m learning inside my house outside of my house when it’s safe to do so.”

Cyrus added that she feels “the most at peace and fulfilled” that she has “in the last few years” despite missing her family.

She said: “I think I miss the safety of being able to be around my family.

Cyrus said she is missing seeing her mother (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“I miss them right now in the back of my mind, like I’ve wanted to see my mum a couple of times, but my mum’s in her 50s and she visits her mum daily, and so it just hasn’t felt responsible for me to be around my mum.

“So I miss my mum the most and I miss my dad the most.”

She added that she does not miss going to the studio to record new music “because connecting with my fans every day is something that I really have been missing probably since Hannah Montana”.