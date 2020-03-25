Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reassure viewers after This Morning alert

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby had to reassure This Morning viewers after an amber alert went off during filming.

The ITV presenters joked that it was “Steve in the cleaner’s cupboard” after the alert interrupted the live programme.

Schofield had told viewers there was an amber alert going off in the building where the show is filmed at Television Centre in London, prompting fears they may need to evacuate.

Holly Willoughby (left) and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

However, they later reassured viewers that all was well.

Willoughby said: “It’s all fine, all fine, it was a false alarm.”

The presenting duo are continuing to host the morning show together during the coronavirus pandemic.

But they now sit at opposite ends of the famous sofa, in line with social distancing guidelines, and guests join them remotely from their homes.